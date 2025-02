Chris Wood scored a hat-trick as Nottingham Forest thrashed Brighton 7-0 to reignite their charge towards next season's Champions League at the City Ground on Saturday.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Neco Williams and Jota Silva were also on target after Lewis Dunk's own goal opened the scoring in an astonishing performance from Nuno Espirito Santo's men as they bounced back from a 5-0 defeat at Bournemouth last weekend.