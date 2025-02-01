News Sports Kane brace as leaders Bayern survive late Kiel scare 4-3

Bayern Munich captain Harry Kane scored twice before the Bundesliga leaders nearly suffered a catastrophic collapse, barely holding on for a 4-3 win against relegation-threatened Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Kane headed home shortly before and after intermission, after Jamal Musiala had opened the scoring. Serge Gnabry got the fourth as Bayern seemed to be heading towards a big win.



Finn Porath put Kiel on the scoreboard and two goals from Steven Skrzybski in stoppage time led to a thrilling finale that had appeared impossible half an hour earlier.



Kane was playing his 50th Bundesliga match, and his tally of 55 goals in that period is a league record, five more than Erling Haaland managed for Borussia Dortmund in his first 50 games.



Dortmund claimed a first Bundesliga victory of the year in the fifth attempt, 2-1 at lowly Heidenheim from Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier.



Dortmund interim coach Mike Tullberg managed to steady the ship in his three-game spell after Nuri Sahin had to go following defeats in the first four 2025 games across all competitions. Tullberg achieved two victories and a draw before Niko Kovac takes over on Sunday.



Dortmund are 10th but just three points off the top four guaranteeing Champions League football.



Bayern top the table nine points ahead of champions Bayer Leverkusen, who host struggling Hoffenheim on Sunday. Third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt are also in action on Sunday, against Wolfsburg.



Elsewhere, fourth-placed VfB Stuttgart crashed 2-1 at home against Borussia Mönchengladbach from a late winner by Tim Kleindienst, St Pauli were held 1-1 by Augsburg, and bottom side Bochum lost 1-0 against Freiburg.



Werder Bremen beat Mainz 1-0 on Friday while Saturday's late game is Union Berlin and RB Leipzig.











