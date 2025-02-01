ATLETICO MADRID BEAT MALLORCA TO STAY ON REAL MADRIDS TAIL

Atletico Madrid beat Mallorca 2-0 on Saturday to put the pressure on leaders Real Madrid before their visit to face Espanyol.

Samuel Lino slid home in the 26th minute after a strong driving run by Giuliano Simeone, son of Atletico's coach Diego Simeone.

Antoine Griezmann, who started the game on the bench, produced a superb lobbed finish to net the second in stoppage time and delight the Metropolitano stadium.

Atletico's win moves them within a point of Real, who play later Saturday, ahead of the two sides meeting in a derby clash next weekend.

The Rojilblancos dominated in the first half with Julian Alvarez impressing and Alexander Sorloth going close before Lino sent them ahead.

Mallorca, seventh, forged some chances of their own after the break in a tighter second period. Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak tipped Sergi Darder's free-kick on to the crossbar and Dani Rodriguez fired over.

Rodrigo Riquelme hit the crossbar with a free-kick late in the game as Atletico tried to put the game to bed, which Griezmann eventually managed with a delightful chip.

"I've been working hard, things weren't going that well... but now it's coming off and I'm grateful to the fans for the support," Lino, who has not been a regular starter this season for Atletico, told DAZN.

On Sunday Barcelona, third, host Alaves as they try to keep on the tail of the top two.







