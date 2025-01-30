Barca secure second in Champions League with Atalanta draw

Barcelona made sure of second place in the Champions League on Wednesday after being held to a 2-2 draw by plucky Atalanta, who failed in their mission for direct qualification for the last 16.

Hansi Flick's team finished the new single league phase second on 19 points, ahead of Arsenal and Inter Milan on goal difference thanks to goals from Lamine Yamal and Ronald Araujo.

Barca had the chance to claim top spot after Liverpool lost at PSV Eindhoven and twice went ahead, but were pegged back in the 67th and 79th minutes by Ederson and Mario Pasalic.

The match looked set for a grandstand finish when Pasalic poked home Marten de Roon's pass but the Italians' hopes of a historic win at the Montjuic Olympic stadium vanished when Giorgio Scalvini was stretchered off after falling awkwardly on his shoulder with three minutes remaining.

Defender Scalvini, who has missed most of this season with a serious knee injury, left the field moments after Atalanta made their last substitution of the evening, leaving Gian Piero Gasperini's team with 10 men for the final minutes.

Barca will now face one of Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Monaco or Brest in the last 16 while Atalanta will have to brave the play-offs after dropping out of the top eight and finishing ninth.







