Manchester City captain Kyle Walker joins AC Milan on loan

England right-back Kyle Walker joined AC Milan on loan from Manchester City until the end of the 2024-25 season, the clubs announced Friday.

"AC Milan is pleased to announce the loan signing of Kyle Andrew Walker from Manchester City FC, with an option to buy," AC Milan said in a statement.

The 34-year-old defender has been a key figure at Manchester City since joining from Tottenham Hotspur for a reported $62.6 million in 2017.

He has made 319 appearances, scored six goals and helped the club win 17 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the 2023 UEFA Champions League in seven-and-a-half seasons.

Walker expressed his gratitude in an Instagram post for his time at City.

"Signing for this incredible club in 2017 was a dream come true. To play alongside top players has pushed me to be the best version of myself. Your unwavering support will never be forgotten," he said.

The full-back will wear the number 32 with AC Milan. It remains unclear if he will be featured in Sunday's Serie A clash against Parma.

AC Milan is currently eighth in the Serie A standings, eight points behind fourth-placed Lazio and 19 adrift of current leader Napoli.









