White House: Release of Israeli hostages secured by Trump

US President Donald Trump played a key role in securing the release of four additional Israeli hostages held by Hamas, the White House said Saturday.

"Today the world celebrates as President Trump secured the release of four more Israeli hostages who were, for far too long, held against their will by Hamas in horrific conditions," a statement said.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas earlier Saturday handed over four female Israeli soldiers under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

Some 200 Palestinian prisoners were also released on Saturday in exchange for the four freed Israeli soldiers.

The freed soldiers are members of the Israeli army's surveillance unit at the Nahal Oz base.

The four freed soldiers, looking in good shape, mood and health, were wearing Israeli military uniforms and waved on a stage set up in Palestine Square as they were transferred to representatives of the International Red Cross.

The first six-week phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed over 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

In the statement, the White House reaffirmed the United States' commitment to collaborating with Israel to secure the release of all remaining hostages and promote peace in the region.

Before taking office on Monday, Trump had threatened that "all hell (would) break out" if there were no hostage deal on the day he returned to the White House for another four-year term.