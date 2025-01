Diego Carlos signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Turkish club Fenerbahce on Thursday.

"I am very happy to be here; I will do everything I can for this club," the Brazilian defender, Diego Carlos, said after signing with Istanbul club.

Carlos formerly played for Madureira, Estoril, Nantes and Sevilla. He also was instrumental in helping Sevilla win the 2020 Europa League title.

The 31-year-old defender has made 17 appearances for Aston Villa this season.