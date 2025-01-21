News Sports UK police arrest teenager over social media abuse of Havertz’s wife

UK police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with social media abuse sent to Arsenal forward Kai Havertz's pregnant wife.



Sophia Havertz – who is expecting her first child with the Germany international – reposted two messages she had received on Instagram following Arsenal's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on January 15.



Havertz, 25, missed the decisive spot-kick in the penalty shootout which cemented his side's third-round exit.



Arsenal tasked data technology company Signify with determining the identity of the abusers. The police then launched an investigation and on Tuesday confirmed an individual had been detained.



A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "A 17-year-old boy from St Albans has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications. He has been bailed while enquiries continue."



Speaking prior to his side's Premier League clash against Tottenham at the Emirates last week, manager Mikel Arteta warned of "terrible consequences" if action was not taken.



Havertz, who scored in Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday to take his tally for the season to 13, is expected to lead the line again when the Gunners host Dinamo Zagreb in their penultimate Champions League group game on Wednesday.



His team-mate Leandro Trossard said: "Obviously there are always people that will say something if a striker is not scoring but Kai has helped us so much over the past year and a half.



"He is so good for us, not just in terms of scoring but he helps us get up the pitch too, and he is such a big player.



"It helped him (that he scored against Aston Villa). He is a confidence player, but it is up to us to get him in those positions (to score)."













