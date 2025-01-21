News Sports Fenerbahce agree deal to sign Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos

Fenerbahce agree deal to sign Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos

Fenerbahçe took a significant step towards bolstering their defense on Tuesday, reaching an agreement in principle with Aston Villa for the transfer of Diego Carlos.

The Brazilian centre back, who joined Villa from Sevilla in 2022, will travel to Istanbul for a medical and to discuss personal terms.



Carlos has not been involved in the last five matches for Villa and the news of his impending exit was announced by the Turkish club while Villa were in Champions League action against Monaco.



"Our club has reached an agreement in principle with the club for the transfer of Diego Carlos, who plays for Aston Villa," Fenerbahce said in a statement on X.



"The Brazilian player has been invited to Istanbul for health checks and to further the transfer negotiations."



Barring any hitches in the next few days, Carlos will join Jose Mourinho's side in their push for the Turkish Super Lig title.



