Zelensky: Trump aims for 'long-term and just peace'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Donald Trump's inauguration 'a day of hope' for resolving various issues, including global challenges.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky termed Donald Trump's inauguration as US president "a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges."



"President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority," he posted on X.



The century was being shaped, he said, calling for combined work to ensure success for democracies.



Wishing Trump success, he posted: "We look forward to active and mutually beneficial cooperation. We are stronger together, and we can provide greater security, stability, and economic growth to the world and our two nations."











