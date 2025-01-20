Hamas says next hostages to be released on Sunday, a day later than expected

A Hamas official said on Monday the Palestinian resistance group would next release hostages on Sunday, a day later than expected under a complex ceasefire accord reached this month with Israel.

Nahed Al-Fakhouri, head of the Hamas prisoners' media office, said in a statement the names of hostages it would release would be provided on Saturday. Israel would similarly disclose the names of Israeli prisoners to be released under the deal, he said.

"Based on these two lists, the actual implementation will be carried out on Sunday," Al-Fakhouri said.

Hamas had been expected to release four hostages on Saturday, coinciding with a release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

A senior Israeli official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that as far as Israel was concerned, the deadline for the next hostages to be released by Hamas was Saturday.

"This is the agreement and must be adhered to," the official told Reuters.

Earlier this month, Israel and Hamas agreed to a three-phase ceasefire that could bring an end to the 15-month war in Gaza. The ceasefire came into effect on Sunday with Hamas releasing three Israeli hostages. Israel also released Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

The ceasefire accord outlines a six-week initial ceasefire phase and includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and release of hostages taken by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.







