Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed as new head coach of Beşiktaş

Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as the new head coach of Türkiye's Beşiktaş, the Turkish Super Lig side announced Saturday.

The former Manchester United manager will stay with the Black Eagles until the end of the 2025-26 season with a one-year optional extension, according to a statement.

After winning two Eliteserien (Norwegian Premier League) titles and a Norwegian Cup with Molde, Solskjaer, 51, took the helm of English Premier League club Manchester United in December 2019 for almost three seasons, the first three months of it as a caretaker manager.

After the club's poor performances, former Beşiktaş chairman Hasan Arat resigned on Nov. 29, 2024, and the club parted ways with Dutch head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst the following day.