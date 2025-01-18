Last-gasp Nunez double gives Liverpool 2-0 win at Brentford

Substitute Darwin Nunez's stoppage-time double gave Liverpool a 2-0 win at Brentford on Saturday, as the Premier League leaders left it late to record their first league win of 2025.

Brentford started sharply and should have taken the lead in the fifth minute, but Mikkel Damsgaard squandered a golden chance with the goal gaping.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz ought to have scored in the 15th minute when Ibrahima Konate found him in space in the box, but the Colombian winger got his attempted header all wrong.

Ryan Gravenberch then tested Brentford keeper Mark Flekken with an effort from outside the box which the goalkeeper tipped behind before Virgil van Dijk headed wide from the corner.

Dominik Szoboszlai skimmed the bar with a shot from outside the box as the visitors cranked up the pressure and Cody Gakpo wasted a good chance from a quick counter.

Arne Slot's substitutions had an immediate impact in the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday and the Dutch manager nearly had the magic touch again, when Andy Robertson's cross found Nunez but the striker headed wide.

Alexis Mac Allister headed a Robertson corner into the side netting before Brentford nearly nicked a goal on the break, with Alisson making saves from Mbuemo, Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa to keep the game level.

Brentford held firm and seemed on course for a deserved point until Nunez tapped in Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross from close range in the 91st minute to end the Bees' dogged resistance.

Nunez added a second with an emphatic finish two minutes later to seal the points.

Liverpool remained top with 50 points from 21 games, seven ahead of second-placed Arsenal who host Aston Villa later on Saturday. Brentford are 11th with 28 points from 22 games.







