Haaland signs contract extension at Manchester City to 2034

Erling Haaland has signed a new nine-and-a-half-year contract at Manchester City, the club have announced.The Norway striker's existing contract was due to expire in June 2027 but he has now committed his future to the club until the 2033-34 season.A post on the club's X account read on Friday: "Erling's here to stay! We're thrilled to announce Erling Haaland has extended his contract at City to 2034."Haaland, 24, made an instant impact at City after signing in 2022 from Borussia Dortmund, firing 52 goals in all competitions to help the club win a Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble in his first season.He scored a further 38 last season as City won a fourth consecutive league title."I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club," Haaland said."Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters, and it's the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody."I also want to thank Pep (Guardiola), his coaching staff, my team-mates and everyone at the club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years. They have made this such a special place to be and now I am City no matter what."Haaland's unusually long extension is a major boost for City in a season where they have unexpectedly struggled on the pitch, with the club sitting sixth, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool.It also appears to be a show of faith from the player at a time when the club is waiting to learn the outcome of a major disciplinary case.City faced an independent commission hearing last year to examine more than 100 charges from the Premier League concerning alleged breaches of its financial rules, charges the club have always strenuously denied.Coach Pep Guardiola told a news conference: "It's proof of confidence and trust for the club, it's the trust for the club to Erling, because you never know what can happen in the next years."But the club knows perfectly how professional he is and his commitment in every single game and every single day to show his talent."The deal opens up the possibility of Haaland chasing down the biggest landmark of all – Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League goals.Haaland has 79 goals in 87 league games and 111 in 126 for City in all competitions.The news about Haaland's renewal comes on the same day the club are understood to have reached a verbal agreement to sign highly rated forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, who though denied a deal was close.The Egypt forward, who can operate across the frontline, has scored 20 times in 26 appearances for the German club in all competitions this season.Fifteen of those goals have come in the Bundesliga, where he is only one strike behind the league's top scorer, Harry Kane.Haaland's deal means he has the longest current contract of any player in the top five European leagues, according to Transfermarkt.Excluding 'lifetime' deals offered to Real Madrid duo Raul and Iker Casillas and Barcelona star Andres Iniesta, the next longest in football history with a defined end date was the 10-year deal awarded to Brazilian winger Denilson when he signed for Real Betis in 1998.Deals of 10 years-plus are more common in American sports, with Juan Soto signing a 15-year deal with the New York Mets last month.It has been reported Haaland's deal increases his basic wage to £500,000 a week ($610,000) and removes a release clause contained in the original contract.