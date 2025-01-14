NBA fines Anthony Edwards $50,000 for obscene gesture

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures toward a game official, the NBA announced Monday.

The incident took place in the third quarter of the Timberwolves' narrow 127-125 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last Saturday.

The fine marks the fifth disciplinary action against Edwards this season, bringing his total penalties to $285,000. His previous infractions were primarily for inappropriate language.

Earlier this season, Edwards was fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture during the Timberwolves' Nov. 15 win over the Sacramento Kings.

A two-time All-Star in his fifth NBA season, Edwards has come under increasing scrutiny for his behavior on and off the court.

Minnesota, now grappling with Edwards' disciplinary record, faces mounting pressure as they prepare for upcoming games while keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Edwards, an Olympic gold medalist with Team USA in Paris 2024, is averaging 25.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season.