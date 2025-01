Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wants to leave the Serie A club immediately, manager Antonio Conte said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Kvaratskhelia joined Napoli in 2022 and helped his side win the Serie A in the same season. The Georgia international has been linked with move to Liverpool and Paris Saint Germain.

"Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave the club", Conte told reporters. "I spoke to Khvicha and he confirmed his plan to leave the club immediately."