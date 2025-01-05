DEMBELES LATE GOAL BRINGS PSG FRENCH SUPER CUP TITLE

Ousmane Dembele's late goal brought Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) the 2024 French Super Cup (Trophee des Champions) title on Sunday.

Last season's French Ligue 1 champions the Parisians beat French Cup winners Monaco 1-0 in the final with the French attacker's goal in the 92nd minute at Doha's Stadium 974.

The PSG, the most successful club in the competition, bagged their 12th trophy.

This year's competition was held in Qatar's Doha as Ligue 1 had announced in December that they signed a title partnership with the "Visit Qatar," the national organization responsible for developing and promoting tourism in Qatar.