Napoli move top with 3-0 win at Fiorentina

Napoli went top of the Serie A standings thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win at Fiorentina on Saturday, the visitors facing few problems as they registered a fourth successive league victory.

David Neres gave Napoli the lead in the 29th minute with a stunning solo goal, Romelu Lukaku netted from the penalty spot nine minutes after the break and Scott McTominay rounded off the win in the 68th minute.

With Napoli's main Scudetto rivals not in league action this weekend - Atalanta and Inter Milan are both in Saudi Arabia for the Italian Super Cup - Antonio Conte's side took full advantage.

Napoli are on 44 points, three ahead of Atalanta who have a game in hand, and Inter are a further point back, but with two matches less played. Fiorentina dropped to sixth on 32 points.









