LeBron James makes history by playing In NBA games as a teenager and at 40 years old

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers became the first player in NBA history to play both as a teenager and past the age of 40, as his team lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

"James, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, scored 23 points as he became the first player in NBA history to appear in a game in his teens and 40s," the NBA said in a statement.

"Coincidentally, the milestone game came against the team that drafted James first overall in 2003 and where he spent 12 seasons in two stints," it added.

James, who made his NBA debut as an 18-year-old in 2003, turned 40 on Dec. 30.

Despite the loss, the legendary forward demonstrated his enduring brilliance by scoring 23 points in the 122-110 defeat, further showcasing his remarkable abilities in his 22nd season.

James is a four-time NBA champion, the last with the Lakers in 2020, and MVP, and became the NBA's all-time scoring leader in 2023.

He averaged 23.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9 assists through 28 games this season.