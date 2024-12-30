Istanbul's Beşiktaş sports club on Sunday elected a new president, Serdal Adalı.

"Mr. Serdal Adalı secured a club record 8,901 votes," Beşiktaş said on X, easily beating Hüseyin Yücel, who got 3,637 at the club's extraordinary general assembly.

This leadership change follows the resignation of Hasan Arat last month from Beşiktaş's helm due to poor results.

Arat, 65, was elected president at an extraordinary general assembly a year ago, in December 2023.

The Black Eagles, Beşiktaş's football team, are currently sixth with 26 points in the Turkish top-tier Super Lig and 28th with six points in the Europa League.