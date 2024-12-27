Israeli special forces member killed in Gaza clashes

The Israeli military announced Thursday that a major serving in its special forces was killed during clashes in northern Gaza.

A total of 391 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the start of ground operations in the Gaza Strip in October last year.

Since the beginning of Israeli attacks on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, around 45,361 Palestinians have been killed, including 17,492 children and 11,979 women.

Another 107,803 people have been injured.

Reports indicate that thousands of bodies remain trapped under rubble, while hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure have been targeted, further devastating Gaza's population and infrastructure.





