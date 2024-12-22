Liverpool win 9-goal thriller at Tottenham Hotspur in English Premier League

Leaders Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 6-3 in a Sunday English Premier League match to go four points clear of Chelsea.

Colombian forward Luis Diaz and Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah scored double each against Spurs at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to play key roles in the victory.

Salah, 32, scored his 14th and 15th goals, becoming the English top-tier football division's first player ever to reach double figures for goals and assists before Christmas.

The prolific Reds forward made 11 assists during the Premier League's 2024-25 campaign.

In the first half, Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister scored headers for Liverpool before Spurs' James Maddison scored in style to pull one back in the 41st minute.

Liverpool's Hungarian star Dominik Szoboszlai had a one-on-one chance in the area to put the ball in the Spurs' net, 3-1.

After the break, Salah was on the scoresheet.

The Tottenham defense was unable the clear the ball from danger as Salah, who was unmarked at the far post and waiting for a chance, performed a close-range finish to make it 4-1 for Liverpool.

He then scored again. The Egyptian star found the net on a fast break after Szoboszlai's assist in the 61st minute, 5-1.

Home team Spurs made it 2-5 after their Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski scored a half-volley.

In the 83rd minute, Tottenham's English forward Dominic Solanke scored his team's third goal in close range, 3-5.

Minutes later, Diaz scored a low shot from the right side of the box for a 6-3 win for the Reds.

Following the fan votes, Salah was named the man of the match.

Liverpool increased their points to 39 in 16 matches, and have a game in hand.

Second-place Chelsea have 35 points in 17 matches. On Sunday, Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton at the Goodison Park in Liverpool.

London's Arsenal are third with 33 points.

Following the devastating loss, Tottenham moved down to the 11th spot with 23 points.

In their next fixture, Liverpool will play a home match against Leicester City on Thursday at the Anfield Stadium.

The Reds' nearest opponents Chelsea will host Fulham on Thursday at London's Stamford Bridge.