Real Madrid beat AS Monaco for 8th EuroLeague win

Real Madrid secured their eighth win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague by defeating AS Monaco on Thursday.

"Even if the standings don't say so, I think we are still one of the top three teams in the league. We got to keep working. It's not easy, but I still think that we can reach the Final Four," Dzanan Musa said after victory, who was the highest scorer of the game with 22 points.

Gabriel Deck and Facundo Campazzo produced 12 points, while Mario Hezonja helped his side with 13 points for the Spanish club at WiZink Center.

For the losing side, Mike James scored 19 points and eight assists and Jordan Loyd netted 13 points.

With this result, Real Madrid are 12th with eight victories and nine losses, while Monaco are second with 11 wins and six losses.

- FENERBAHCE BEKO-PARIS BASKETBALL CLASH SUSPENDED DUE TO SICK PLAYERS

The Paris Basketball vs. Fenerbahce Beko game in Paris was suspended due to an insufficient number of players.

"The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 17 game between Paris Basketball and Fenerbahce BEKO Istanbul, scheduled to be played on December 19, has been suspended due to the impossibility of Paris Basketball to have a minimum of eight players included on the Authorization List and fit to play due to injury or illness," the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague wrote on X.

In another Thursday game, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens beat Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz 104-69 at Oaka Altion.





