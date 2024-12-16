Paris Saint-Germain beat Olympique Lyon 3-1 in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain beat Olympique Lyon 3-1 in a French Ligue 1 week 15 match Sunday.

French winger Ousmane Dembele drew first blood early in the eighth minute at Parc Des Princes.

Portuguese midfielder Vitinha made it 2-0 for the hosts with a penalty kick in the 14th minute.

Georgian attacker Georges Mikautadze took one back for Lyon in the 40th minute.

PSG's Portuguese attacker Goncalo Ramos netted another one for the Parisians in the 88th minute.

With the result, PSG now have 37 points and are seven points clear of runners-up Olympique Marseille.

Olympique Lyon are in fifth spot with 25 points.





