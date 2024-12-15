Warriors acquire G Dennis Schroder from Nets

The Golden State Warriors acquired point guard Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Golden State sent injured guard De'Anthony Melton, two-way guard Reece Beekman and three unprotected second-round picks to the Nets. Brooklyn is giving a 2025 second-round pick to the Warriors.

In a corresponding transaction, the Nets requested waivers on forward Yongxi Cui.

Schroder averaged 18.4 points and a career-best 6.6 assists in 23 games for the Nets this season, sinking 38.7 percent of his 3-point attempts and averaging 1.1 steals.

Schroder, 31, is in his 12th NBA season and the Warriors will be his eighth team. He spent his first five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks before he began bouncing around the league.

Melton underwent season-ending surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his left knee on Dec. 4. Melton is expected to be fully recovered prior to the 2025-26 season.

He was injured during a game against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 12.

Melton, 26, averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in six games (two starts) this season.

Melton has career averages of 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 356 games (148 starts) with the Phoenix Suns (2018-19), Memphis Grizzlies (2019-22), Philadelphia 76ers (2022-24) and the Warriors.

The 6-foot-1 Beekman signed a two-way contract with the Warriors in July and played in two games with the team as well as nine with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League. The rookie averaged 18.7 points, 7.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds with Santa Cruz.

Beekman, 23, went undrafted out of Virginia, where he played four seasons. He earned Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors as a junior and senior.

The Nets signed Cui, a 21-year-old China native, to a two-way deal on Sept. 20. He appeared in five games for Brooklyn, scoring three points in 10 total minutes, and five games for the Long Island Nets, of the G League.





