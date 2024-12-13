AS Monaco hammer Fenerbahce Beko with 99-69 victory in EuroLeague

AS Monaco triumphed over Fenerbahçe Beko with a commanding 99-69 win in Round 15 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Thursday.

Mike James led the French basketball club to a road victory with 21 points and five assists at Istanbul's Ulker Sports and Event Hall.

"The previous system had me a lot with the ball on late-clock situations, so you have to live with whatever you get. But I think I get the ball earlier now, and I got the opportunity to move it," James said after the victory.

Elie Okobo finished with 19 points, Jordan Loyd with 12 points and Jaron Blossomgame added 11 points for the French side.

Despite 28 points and six rebounds from Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko couldn't avoid the home loss.

Wade Baldwin IV produced 13 points and Sertac Sanli finished with 10 points.

Both clubs have 10 wins and five losses, with Monaco in second spot and Fenerbahce Beko fourth, with the Turkish team having lost three of their last four clashes.