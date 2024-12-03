Australian tennis legend Fraser dies at 91

(L-R) Australian players Bob Mark, Neale Fraser, Harry Hopman (coach), Rod Laver and Roy Emerson pose with the David Cup trophy after winning the final against Italy (5-0) in Sydney on December 21, 1961. (AFP Photo)

Neale Fraser, a legendary Australian tennis player who won 19 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles, died on Tuesday. He was 91.

"Australian tennis has lost one of its giants with the passing of Neale Fraser AO, MBE," Tennis Australia said in a statement.

He claimed three Grand Slam singles titles, winning the US Open in 1959 and 1960 and Wimbledon in 1960.

As captain of the Australian Davis Cup team from 1970 to 1993, Fraser led his country to four Davis Cup victories, securing the prestigious trophy in 1973, 1977, 1983, and 1986.

Fraser was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984, and the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame in 1994.

In 2008, Fraser was honored with the International Tennis Federation's Philippe Chatrier Award for his achievements in tennis.