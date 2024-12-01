Max Verstappen captures ninth win of season in Qatar

Max Verstappen won his ninth race of the season on Sunday at the Qatar Grand Prix, which was marked by a key penalty and three appearances by the safety car.

The Dutchman started one place off the pole after a penalty in qualifying but quickly took control. Sunday's race slowed almost as soon as it began, with a safety car coming out on the first of 57 laps due to an incident involving Nico Hulkenberg.

It looked as if Lando Norris would challenge Red Bull's Verstappen, who won the season drivers' title last weekend in Las Vegas. But officials assessed a 10-second stop/go penalty, contending Norris failed to slow under a double-yellow flag, putting him out of contention.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari finished six seconds behind Verstappen, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri in third.

The gap closed in the race for the team title, with McLaren standing 21 points ahead of Ferrari. In the final Formula One race of the season, set for next weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 44 points will be available for the constructors' championship.

George Russell of Mercedes, who held the pole position on Sunday, finished in fourth place, followed by Alpine's Pierre Gasly.









