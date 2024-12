Britain on Sunday blamed regime leader Bashar al-Assad for the "escalation" in the Syrian civil war that has seen the city of Aleppo fall to rebel forces.

"The Assad regime has created the conditions for the current escalation through its ongoing refusal to engage in a political process and its reliance on Russia and Iran," the British foreign ministry said in a statement that called for negotiations and for both sides to "protect civilian lives and infrastructure".













Kaynak: AFP