Fenerbahce Beko beat Anadolu Efes 86-72 in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahce Beko claimed an 86-72 victory over Anadolu Efes in the Istanbul derby in week seven of the Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Super Lig on Sunday.

The first quarter of the game ended in a 21-21 tie, but Fenerbahce gained momentum in the second quarter, heading into halftime with a commanding 49-35 lead at Ulker Sports Arena.

The home team extended their lead to 59-43 by the 25th minute. The Yellow Canaries maintained their dominance throughout the remainder of the third quarter, entering the final period with a comfortable 67-50 advantage.

Fenerbahce held off any attempts to close the gap in the final quarter, finishing the game with an 86-72 victory.

Arturs Zagars was the top scorer for the home club, contributing 19 points. Nigel Hayes-Davis added 13 points, while Nicolo Melli finished with 14 points, helping to support the team's efforts in the game.

For the losing side, Elijah Bryant was the standout performer with 23 points, while Daniel Oturu contributed 18 points, though their efforts were not enough to secure a victory.

Fenerbahce are currently in second place with six wins and one loss, while Anadolu Efes are third place with the same record of six wins and one defeat.

Meanwhile, TOFAS lead the standings with an impressive seven wins and no losses.