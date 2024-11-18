At least 15 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

At least 15 Palestinians were killed as the Israeli army stepped up bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to medical sources.

Two Palestinians lost their lives when Israeli forces bombed the refugee camp of Jabalia in northern Gaza, one source said.

Five people were also killed and 10 others injured in an airstrike on a home west of Gaza City, the source added.

Women and children were among the victims, the source said, without giving an exact figure.

Two children were also among four people killed in another strike targeting a refugee tent in al-Mawasi in the southern city of Khan Younis, the Civil Defense Agency said.

Two drone strikes also killed three more people in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the source added.

The body of a Palestinian man was also recovered after an Israeli attack in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, according to a medical source.

Israeli warplanes struck a home in the northern city of Beit Lahia amid reports of casualties.

Artillery shelling was also reported in the Zeitoun and Tal al-Hawa neighborhoods of Gaza City and the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, but no information was yet available about injuries.

Witnesses said that Israeli forces also blew up several homes in western Rafah.

Israel has continued a genocidal war, now in its second year, on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 103,600 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.





