Türkiye drops Kadıoğlu from national squad due to injury

Ferdi Kadıoğlu has been left out of the Turkish national squad due to an injury, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on Tuesday.

"Ferdi Kadıoğlu has been dropped from Türkiye's team due to a capsule tear in his left big toe," the federation said in a statement.

The TFF added that Freiburg winger Eren Dinkçi and Kasımpaşa defender Yasin Özcan were included in the squad.

In August, Brighton & Hove Albion signed a four-year contract with full-back Kadıoğlu from Fenerbahçe.

Kadıoğlu, 25, amassed 22 caps for Türkiye as he recently played at the EURO 2024 from June to July.

Turkish national team will face Wales on Nov. 16 and Montenegro on Nov. 19 in UEFA Nations League Group B4.

Türkiye are on top of Group B4 with 10 points ahead of Wales, which collected eight points. Iceland are third with four points, while Montenegro are at the bottom of the points table without a point.