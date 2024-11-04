Turkish boxers shine at Budva event, securing six medals

According to a statement from the Turkish Boxing Federation, national boxers competed in an event held in the city of Budva.

National boxer Havvanur Kethüda won the gold medal by defeating Uzbekistan's Shakhobiddinova Sobirakhon in the final of the +81 kg category.

Pınar Benek in the 57 kg category and Yoncagül Yılmaz in the 70 kg category both secured silver medals, while Dilara Sak in the 75 kg category, Sudenur Aslan in the 81 kg category, and Alperen Yılmaz in the 71 kg category each won bronze medals.

The national youth boxers finished the event with a total of six medals.