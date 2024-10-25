Türkiye aims to enhance pilot workforce, strengthen position in global aviation

Türkiye is set to implement several initiatives to strengthen its position in the global aviation and space sectors, with the number of licensed pilots expected to rise from over 15,500 by the end of this year to more than 19,000 by 2027, as outlined in the recent 2025 central government budget.

At the end of last year, Türkiye had 14,201 licensed pilots, with projections indicating an increase to just over 16,000 by 2025.

Additionally, Türkiye is committed to full compliance with civil aviation standards, with inspections continuing without interruption. The number of civil aviation inspections is anticipated to reach 1,787 by the end of 2024, with further growth expected to 2,477 by 2027.

The maximum acceptable score for Safety and Foreign Aircraft Program (SAFA) inspections, conducted by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) of which Türkiye is a member, is projected to remain at 0.5 in 2024 and be sustained in subsequent years.

To address threats to the safety of its civil aviation sector, Türkiye plans to implement measures including training, security standards for airport entry, and inspections related to the transportation of hazardous materials.







