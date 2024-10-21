Fenerbahçe held to 2-2 in Turkish league road draw after conceding late goal

Istanbul-based football powerhouse Fenerbahçe were held to a 2-2 draw in a Sunday Turkish Super Lig match with Samsunspor after conceding a late goal.

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe were on a 1-0 lead in minute 24 as Serbian winger Dusan Tadic finished following a mistake by Samsunspor defenders in the area.

Samsunspor's Danish midfielder Carlo Holse was on the scoresheet in the 49th minute to tie the match. In a quick attack, Holse finished in the penalty box after his Turkish teammate Emre Kilinc assisted him from the byline.

Fenerbahçe took the lead again. French left winger Allan Saint-Maximin scored a solo-effort goal after dribbling past two opponents in the area.

The Yellow Canaries could have won the away game, but the hosts' midfielder Soner Aydoğdu's low shot beat Fenerbahçe's Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic in the 88th minute.

Samsunspor's 2-2 draw hurt Fenerbahçe's title bid.

Meanwhile in the second half, Jayden Oosterwolde, a Fenerbahçe defender, was injured and went off.

Defending champions Galatasaray have gained 25 points in nine weeks to lead the Super Lig as they are now eight points clear of fourth-place Fenerbahçe.

Beşiktaş are in the second position with 20 points in eight matches as they beat Konyaspor 2-0 in Istanbul earlier Sunday.

Samsunspor rose to 19 points after the Fenerbahçe draw to be in the standings' third spot.

The Turkish top-tier division will see a Galatasaray versus Beşiktaş derby on Monday, Oct. 28 at the RAMS Park.