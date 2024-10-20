ISTANBUL HOSTS INAUGURAL LETAPE TÜRKIYE BY TOUR DE FRANCE, CROWNING TOP CYCLISTS

The L'Etape Türkiye by Tour de France cycling race was held for the first time in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Starting from Küçüksu Palace, the races were organized in 109 KM, 59 KM, and a 6 KM family category.

During the race, cyclists passed through Anadolu Hisarı and crossed to the European side using the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge. Athletes crossing Rumeli Hisarı then returned over the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge towards Polonezköy and then Riva. The races concluded back at Küçüksu Palace.

Anton Hrabovskyi finished first in the 109 KM course with a time of 2 hours, 55 minutes, and 5 seconds. He was followed by Gökhan Uzuntaş with a time of 2 hours, 56 minutes, and 54 seconds, while Ege Onat Doğuşlu crossed the finish line in 3 hours, 2 minutes, and 17 seconds, placing third.

In the women's category, Şeniz Pamuk secured first place with a time of 3 hours, 26 minutes, and 2 seconds, followed by Züleyha Dikbaş at 3 hours, 46 minutes, and 39 seconds, and Aslıhan İkizoğlu Dinç in third at 3 hours, 50 minutes, and 4 seconds.

İstanbul Deputy Governor Ünal Kılıçarslan presented medals and trophies to the women, while the men's awards were given by Isabelle Dumont, the French Ambassador to Ankara. Dumont congratulated the athletes, stating, "It was a wonderful race and a beautiful day. I also congratulate the organizers; it's not an easy task."

In the 59 KM short course, Gökçe Demirsoy finished first among women with a time of 1 hour, 43 minutes, and 38 seconds. Aylin Yüce was second at 1 hour, 46 minutes, and 43 seconds, while Sevcan Alper Özcan came in third with a time of 1 hour, 51 minutes, and 19 seconds.

Among men, Murat Uslu claimed first place with a time of 1 hour, 36 minutes, and 35 seconds. He was followed closely by Cengiz Güner at 1 hour, 36 minutes, and 36 seconds, and Melih Taş at 1 hour, 36 minutes, and 37 seconds in third.

Medals and trophies for the women were presented by Türkiye Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu, while the men's awards were given by Çağlar İlter, Marketing Manager at Türkiye İş Bankası, and Ülkü Yüksel, Marketing Director at VISA Türkiye.

Top finishers in the long course received tickets to the L'Etape du Tour de France. The six top athletes in both men's and women's categories earned the chance to participate in the event in France with free registration. Through the L'Etape Reward Program, Şeniz Pamuk and Anton Hrabovskyi, who topped the overall classification, were granted special registration rights for L'Etape du Tour in France.