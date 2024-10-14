Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya breaks women’s world record at Chicago Marathon

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich broke the World Record at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, finishing in 2:09:56.

"I feel so great. I am very proud of myself and I've done well for the victory and the world record. This is my dream that has come true," Chepngetich said after setting the record. "I fight a lot thinking about the world record. I am very grateful."

Chepngetich, 30, shattered the previous record of 2:11:53 set by Tigst Assefa from Ethiopia.

It was a second world record for Kenya in as many years at the Chicago Marathon, after Kelvin Kiptum broke the men's record in 2023.

She dedicated her world record to Kelvin Kiptum, a late runner and fellow world record holder who died tragically in a car accident earlier this year at the age of 24.

"This world record has come back to Kenya. I'm so happy, I don't know how to explain," she added.

Meanwhile, Chepngetich became the first woman to run the 26.2-mile distance (42.1 kilometers) in under two hours and 10 minutes.