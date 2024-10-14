Kenya records first mpox fatality amidst regional outbreak

Kenya recorded its first fatality from mpox as the country grapples with a regional outbreak that has affected several East African nations.

Patrick Amoth, Kenya's director general for health, told reporters that the deceased patient had pre-existing health complications, which had contributed to the severity of the illness.

Health Ministry has so far confirmed a total of 13 cases in the country since the virus was first detected in July, with cases spread across 10 areas, including the capital Nairobi, Mombasa city, and Nakuru county.

"Eight of those have recovered and have gone home; four are still admitted to hospital," he said.

Noting that authorities have heightened surveillance efforts at key entry points, he said they are working with international partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), to curb the spread of the virus.

Also, the Kenyan Health Ministry received a donation from the WHO consisting of 15.2 million tablets aimed at combating Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

NTDs are viral, parasitic and bacterial diseases which primarily affect the world's poorest people and are found in a number of countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America. They are particularly common in tropical areas where people do not have access to clean water or safe ways to dispose of human waste.

The medicine, valued at $1.6 million, is expected to help Kenya in its ongoing efforts to fight diseases like lymphatic filariasis and other endemic health challenges across the country.

Mpox exhibits flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, and they spread through close physical contact. It can also be spread by touching virus-infected objects like bedding, clothing, and towels.

This year, more than 38,300 cases were recorded in 16 countries on the continent, along with 979 deaths, according to the latest data from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.