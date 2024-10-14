HOUTHIS REPORT 2 MORE U.S.-UK AIRSTRIKES ON YEMENS AL-HUDAYDAH

The Yemeni Houthi group on Monday reported that two more U.S.-UK airstrikes targeted the Al-Hudaydah province in western Yemen.

In a brief statement, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said "a US-UK aggression targeted with two raids the Al-Salif district in the Al-Hudaydah province."

The statement did not report any casualties or material damage from the raids.

Al-Hudaydah is the most targeted province in Yemen by the American and British airstrikes, which houses an international airport and three vital ports, in addition to a long coastal strip.

There was also no comment from the U.S. or the UK on the incident as of yet.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the U.S. has been conducting airstrikes that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group in the Red Sea. The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

In solidarity with Gaza, which is facing a genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023, the Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, expressing determination to continue operations until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

With the intervention of Washington and London and an escalation of tensions, the Houthis announced that they now consider all American and British ships as military targets.





















