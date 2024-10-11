Dumfries rescues point for Dutch in 1-1 draw with Hungary

Denzel Dumfries headed a late equaliser for the Netherlands to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw with Hungary in their Nations League A Group 3 clash in Budapest on Friday, where the visitors finished with 10 men after captain Virgil van Dijk was sent off.

Hungary had the lead on 32 minutes as Tijjani Reijnders lost possession in midfield and Zsolt Nagy's cross to the back post was volleyed into the net by Roland Sallai, who had been an injury doubt before kick-off.

The Dutch created numerous chances, but looked to be heading for a frustrating defeat, made worse when Van Dijk received two yellow cards in the space of three minutes, before Dumfries headed in Cody Gakpo's free kick to equalise.

Germany lead the Group 3 table at the halfway mark with seven points from their three games, followed by the Netherlands on five. Hungary (two points) and Bosnia (one) are dropping out of contention for top spot.

Hungary had been hoping for a first win over the Netherlands in 40 years, but did at least end a run of nine straight defeats against the Dutch.

It was a game of possession for the visitors with Hungary trying to hit them on the break, which they managed to do for Sallai's expertly finished opener.

Before that he struck the post having been fed on the edge of the box by Dominik Szoboszlai, with Sallai curling his effort against the woodwork.

The Netherlands had over 80% possession in the first half but did not create all that much in the way of chances, though Cody Gakpo forced a good low save from Hungary goalkeeper Denes Dibusz.

MISSED CHANCES

The second half followed the same pattern as the first as the home side sat back and held on to their lead.

Reijnders had only Dibusz to beat but delayed his shot and forced himself wide with a heavy touch to spurn the chance, before he chose to shoot when a ball across goal to Dumfries would have left the latter with a tap-in at the back post.

With the Dutch growing in frustration, Van Dijk was yellow-carded for dissent before a second booking for a foul left the visitors with 10 men for the final 11 minutes.

Dumfries' powerful header from Gakpo's delivery gave them a deserved point on a night that had looked as though it would end in frustration.







