Atletico Madrid secure draw with late goal in La Liga Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid secured one point with a late goal in the Spanish La Liga Madrid derby against Real Madrid, which ended 1-1 on Sunday.

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Eder Militao's right footed shot brought the lead to the visitors in the 64th minute at Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico Madrid avoided defeat with Angel Correa's late equalizer in the 95th minute and let them secure one point in the derby.

Atletico's Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente was shown a red card in the 99th minute of the game.

Real Madrid, with 18 points, are in second spot, behind leaders Barcelona with 21 points, while Atletico Madrid are third with 16 points.