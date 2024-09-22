Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-0 to top English Premier League

Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday to top the English Premier League standings on goal difference.

The Reds' Colombian forward Luis Diaz scored two consecutive goals in the 26th and 28th minutes at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool.

Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez scored a classy goal on a counterattack to make it 3-0 before the break.

Italian forward Federico Chiesa, who left Juventus for Liverpool in August, hit the post in the second half.

Liverpool increased their points to 12 after the home win in the matchday five to lead the Premier League.

Sunday's big match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Manchester's Etihad Stadium, however, will shape the top of the league table.

Defending champions Man City won all of their four matches and have 12 points in the 2024-25 campaign. Arsenal have 10 points and are fifth in the standings.

Following an away loss to Liverpool, Bournemouth have five points, dropping to the 13th position.