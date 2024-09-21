Bayern maintain perfect start as Olise sinks Bremen

Free-scoring Bayern Munich extended their perfect Bundesliga start when Michael Olise scored two goals and set up two more to give them a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen in a one-sided contest at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

Bayern, who have scored 20 goals in three matches across all competitions, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Harry Kane played in Olise, before the French winger turned provider to set up Jamal Musiala.

Vincent Kompany's side continued their onslaught after the break and Olise teed up Kane for a goal from the edge of the box, before netting the fourth with a delightful side-footed effort into the top corner.

Substitute Serge Gnabry wrapped up the scoring in the 65th minute as league leaders Bayern ran out comfortable winners to move on to 12 points from four matches.







