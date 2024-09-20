Monaco beat 10-man Barcelona 2-1 in Champions League

French Ligue 1 club Monaco beat a 10-man Barcelona 2-1 in a UEFA Champions League match Thursday.

Spanish La Liga club Barca's defender Eric Garcia was sent off with a red card in the 11th minute at Stade Louis II.

Monaco's French midfielder Maghnes Akliouche brought the lead to the hosts with a low drive in the 16th minute.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, with a low shot in the 28th minute, became the second youngest player to score in the Champions League after former Barca attacker Bojan Krkic, who scored against Schalke in 2008.

Nigerian attacker George Ilenikhena, who was subbed in the 59th minute, netted the winning goal for Monaco in the 71st minute.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) overturned a possible penalty call for Monaco in the 86th minute.

Following these results, German side Bayern Munich top the league phase standings with a goal difference, in front of Scotland's Celtic and Germany's Bayer Leverkusen respectively, all with three points each.













