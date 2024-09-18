1990 World Cup top scorer Salvatore Schillaci dies at 59

Former Italy forward Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci, the 1990 FIFA World Cup top scorer, died aged 59 on Wednesday.

"Lega Serie A and all of its Clubs would like to extend their deepest condolences to the family of Salvatore 'Totò' Schillaci, the entire football community and Italian football fans upon his passing," the Italian football league Serie A's chief Lorenzo Casini said.

"He was a great player, who lit up those 'Notti Magiche' at Italia '90, the tournament in which he was the top goalscorer and best player. His desire to make it at the top level in football was constant and he will continue to be an inspiration for the many children who dream of playing in Serie A," Casini added.

In 2022, Schillaci was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Italian football icon Schillaci scored six goals at the 1990 World Cup to secure the Golden Boot award on home soil, and won the Golden Ball to be the best player of the tournament.

Schillaci-led Italy beat England 2-1 to complete the 1990 World Cup in the third place.

The European football's governing body offered condolences on X.

"A football icon leaves us, a man who entered the hearts of Italians and sports lovers around the world.

"Thank you for the emotions you gave us, for making us dream, rejoice, embrace and wave our flags. Have a good trip, champion," UEFA said.

Additionally, his former clubs Inter Milan and Juventus extended their condolences each to the Schillaci family.

Schillaci won the UEFA Cup twice; once with Juventus in 1990, and once with Inter in 1994.





