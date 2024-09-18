UN General Assembly adopts resolution calling to end Israeli occupation within 12 months

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution calling for an end to Israel's "unlawful" occupation within 12 months.

The resolution, which was spearheaded by Palestine, was adopted by overwhelming consensus with 124 member states voting in favor, 14 against and 43 abstentions.

Co-sponsored by Türkiye along with more than 50 member states, the resolution demands Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal under international law, including decisions from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Noting that Israeli settlements also violate international law, the resolution asserts that the Palestinian people have the right to self-determination under the UN Charter.

It reaffirmed that the issue of Palestine is "the permanent responsibility of the United Nations" until it is resolved in accordance with international law, as it notes the urgent need for Israel to end its occupation that began in 1967.

The resolution further calls on the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to present a report on the implementation of the resolution within three months of its adoption.