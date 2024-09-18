Canada imposes additional sanctions for extremist Israeli settler violence in West Bank

Canada announced Wednesday a fresh wave of sanctions on four individuals and two entities responsible for extremist Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

"This round of sanctions lists four individuals and two entities for their roles in participating in or facilitating acts of harassment and violence, including attacks on humanitarian convoys, dispossession of property and displacement of Palestinian communities," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Extremist settler violence has resulted in the loss of life and damage to Palestinian property and farming lands, it said.

"Attacks by extremist Israeli settlers—a long-standing source of tension and conflict in the region—undermine the human rights of Palestinians, prospects for a two-state solution and pose significant risks to regional security," it added.

The ministry said the four individuals are Neria Ben Pazi, Noam Federman, Eden Levi and Shlomo Sarid.

The two entities are the Mount Hebron Fund and Shlom Asiraich.

"Canada continues to oppose the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and is committed to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East," it added.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly urged Israeli authorities to ensure the protection of civilians and hold perpetrators of violence accountable.

"Extremist settler violence against Palestinians and their property is unacceptable and has a significant impact on the lives of Palestinians, undermining prospects for peace," she added.