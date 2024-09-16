BAYERN MUNICHS SACHA BOEY OUT FOR WEEKS WITH MENISCUS TEAR

Bayern Munich right-back Sacha Boey will be sidelined for weeks after suffering a "meniscus tear in his left knee," the German football giants said on Monday.

"Sacha Boey will be out of action for Bayern for several weeks after the right-back suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee in training on Sunday, as confirmed following examination by the club's medical department," Bayern Munich said in a statement.

"The 24-year-old has already undergone a successful operation," the club added.

Boey will miss the German club's UEFA Champions League opener against GNK Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday at Munich's Allianz Arena.

The French full-back previously sustained hamstring injuries in February and March to have missed 14 matches after arriving from Galatasaray.

On Jan. 28, Boey was signed from Galatasaray for €30 million (at least $32.5 million) plus add-ons.

He has a contract with Bayern Munich until 2028.



