 Contact Us
News Sports

Bayern Munich's Sacha Boey out for weeks with meniscus tear

Bayern Munich right-back Sacha Boey will be out for several weeks due to a meniscus tear in his left knee, sustained during training. The 24-year-old has undergone surgery and will miss the team's UEFA Champions League opener against GNK Dinamo Zagreb.

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published September 16,2024
Subscribe
BAYERN MUNICHS SACHA BOEY OUT FOR WEEKS WITH MENISCUS TEAR

Bayern Munich right-back Sacha Boey will be sidelined for weeks after suffering a "meniscus tear in his left knee," the German football giants said on Monday.

"Sacha Boey will be out of action for Bayern for several weeks after the right-back suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee in training on Sunday, as confirmed following examination by the club's medical department," Bayern Munich said in a statement.

"The 24-year-old has already undergone a successful operation," the club added.

Boey will miss the German club's UEFA Champions League opener against GNK Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday at Munich's Allianz Arena.

The French full-back previously sustained hamstring injuries in February and March to have missed 14 matches after arriving from Galatasaray.

On Jan. 28, Boey was signed from Galatasaray for €30 million (at least $32.5 million) plus add-ons.

He has a contract with Bayern Munich until 2028.