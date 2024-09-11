ARGENTINES MAURICIO POCHETTINO NAMED HEAD COACH OF U.S. NATIONAL FOOTBALL TEAM

 Contact Us
Argentine's Mauricio Pochettino named head coach of U.S. National Football Team

Mauricio Pochettino has been named head coach of the U.S. Men's National Football Team, U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday. The Argentine coach, formerly of Tottenham and PSG, expressed enthusiasm for the role, citing the chance to lead a passionate team and fan base.

Published September 11,2024
Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the head coach of the U.S. Men's National Football Team, U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old coach expressed his excitement about the new role, calling it an opportunity he "couldn't pass up."

"The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here — those are the things that inspired me," Pochettino said in a statement.

"The opportunity to lead the U.S. Men's National Team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn't pass up."

Pochettino takes over the U.S.squad after a high-profile coaching career in Europe, where he managed teams such as Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

His achievements include winning the 2021 French Cup and securing the 2021-22 French Ligue 1 title with PSG. He also guided Tottenham to the UEFA Champions League final in 2019, where they lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

US Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker praised the hiring of Pochettino, highlighting his ability to develop players and build competitive teams.

"Mauricio is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build cohesive and competitive teams," Crocker said. "His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad."

Pochettino's move to the US follows his departure from Chelsea in June.