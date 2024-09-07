Visitors Italy come from behind to beat France 3-1 in Nations League

The Italian visitors completed a 3-1 comeback to stun France in a Friday UEFA Nations League match in Paris.

France had a flying start to the match at the Parc des Princes as Les Bleus forward Bradley Barcola scored a 13-second goal after a mistake by Italian defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Italy leveled in minute 30 as full-back Federico Dimarco scored a left-footed volley in the box after exchanging passes with midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Midfielder Davide Frattesi scored on a counterattack to put his nation ahead in the 51st minute.

Italy scored their third goal to cement the away win in the 74th minute as forward Giacomo Raspadori took a diagonal pass from Destiny Udogie to create space in the penalty area before putting the ball into France's net.

Luciano Spalletti's men took an impressive win to start Group A2 with three points. Italy are now on top.

Belgium beat Israel 3-1 in a Group A2 match held in Hungary's Debrecen and is second in the standings.

Kevin De Bruyne scored twice for Belgium, and teammate Youri Tielemans was on the scoresheet for the Red Devils.

Belgium's Timothy Castagne scored an own goal in the first half.

The Israel vs. Italy and France vs. Belgium fixtures will be played Monday.